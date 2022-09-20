Spotify launches audiobook store with some 300,000 titles

NEW YORK (AP) — The expanding audio books market has a major new retailer: Spotify. On Tuesday, the music streaming service announced its long-rumored audiobook initiative, launching a store that includes more than 300,000 titles, including such popular works as Delia Owens’ “Where the Crawdads Sing,” Michelle Obama’s “Becoming” and Colleen Hoover’s “It Ends With Us.” Prices for audio books “will be competitive” with other leading sellers, according to Spotify. Other available works on Spotify include Dave Grohl’s “The Storyteller,” James McBride’s “Deacon King Kong” and Emily Henry’s “People We Meet On Vacation.” Spotify executive says audiobooks are a “substantial untapped market.”

By The Associated Press

