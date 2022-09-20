Thousands protest Slovak government, demand early election

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Several thousand people have rallied in the Slovak capital of Bratislava to protest the government amid soaring energy prices. They are demanding an early election. The protest was organized by the opposition leftist Smer-Social Democracy party of former populist Prime Minister Robert Fico and included supporters of the far right. Fico has blamed the coalition government led by Prime Minister Eduard Heger for being partially responsible for high inflation due to the country’s firm support for Ukraine after it was invaded by Russian. Most speakers at the protest attacked the European Union’s sanctions against Russia for the invasion.

