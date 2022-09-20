W.Va. announces $147M opioid settlement with CVS, Walmart

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Walmart and CVS Pharmacy have settled with the state of West Virginia for a combined total of $147 million in a lawsuit over the companies’ roles in contributing to the opioid epidemic. Walmart and CVS were two lawsuits that were part of a larger trial that was pushed back to June of next year along with Kroger and Walgreens. Attorney General Patrick Morrisey recently announced a settlement with Rite Aid for up to $30 million to resolve similar litigation. It brings the total settlements by the state in opioid lawsuits to $875 million, including $296 million with manufacturers, $400 million with wholesalers and $177.5 million involving pharmacies.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.