GLIMPSES: Zelenskyy calls out opponents of his video address

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivered the lone video speech at the U.N. General Assembly. While the summit returned fully in-person to U.N. headquarters in New York, member states overwhelmingly voted last Friday to allow the head of the war-torn nation to address the hall. But there were a few holdouts, with Zelenskyy on Tuesday saying the seven countries who voted against the video address were “afraid” and “respond to principles with a red button.” Zelenskyy’s speech was received with a standing ovation from several delegations in the General Assembly Hall.

By The Associated Press

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.