UNICEF renews Pakistan flood appeal as 17 more people die

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Officials say the devastating floods in Pakistan’s worst-hit province have killed 17 more people in the past 48 hours, including nine children. The U.N. children’s agency meanwhile renewed its appeal for $39 million to help the most vulnerable flood victims. UNICEF said in a statement on Wednesday that only a third of the sum in the funding appeal has been met so far. The appeal comes as health officials struggled to contain the outbreak of waterborne diseases among hundreds of thousands of survivors who are still living in tents in southern Sindh province.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.