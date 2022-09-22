Skip to Content
France wants to boost renewable energy, now lagging behind

By NICOLAS GARRIGA and SYLVIE CORBET
The Associated Press

SAINT-NAZAIRE, France (AP) — President Emmanuel Macron is set to unveil a plan to boost renewable energy in France including offshore wind farms and solar power. The country lags behind most of its European neighbors. The move comes amid a major energy crisis in Europe aggravated by Russia’s war in Ukraine. Macron wants the country to gain more independence in terms of electricity production. He went on a boat Thursday to visit France’s first offshore wind farm off the port of Saint-Nazaire in western France. The French presidency said he was to detail in a speech later that day a range of measures meant to facilitate and accelerate renewable energy projects. France’s energy strategy has long relied on developing nuclear power.

