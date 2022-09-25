Fire breaks out at world’s biggest produce market in Paris

PARIS (AP) — A blaze at a massive produce market that supplies Paris with much of its fresh food sent a billowing column of dark smoke towering over the French capital before it was brought under control. The Paris fire service said no one was injured in the warehouse fire Sunday at the Rungis International Market, which bills itself as the largest of its kind in the world. The fire service deployed 100 officers and 30 fire engines. The cause of the blaze was unknown but will be investigated. The wholesale market is a veritable town unto itself, with more than 12,000 people working there and warehouses filled with fresh produce from across France and around the world.

