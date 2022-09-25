Germany secures more gas shipments as Scholz visits Gulf

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz planted a tree at a mangrove park in the United Arab Emirates in a token nod to environmentalism during a two-day visit to the Gulf region focused mainly on securing new fossil fuel supplies and forging fresh alliances against Russia. Germany is trying to wean itself off energy imports from Russia in response to the invasion of Ukraine, while avoiding an energy shortage in the coming months. To do so, Germany has sought out new natural gas suppliers while also installing terminals to bring the fuel into the country by ship. The German utility company RWE will receive a first shipment of liquefied natural gas from the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company this year.

