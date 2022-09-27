White House conference puts spotlight on hunger relief

As the country’s food charities struggle to keep up with rising inflation and demand, the White House will host a conference on Wednesday. For several months, the Biden administration has hosted listening sessions with hunger and nutrition groups, corporations, and federal agencies to help find ways to end hunger by 2030. It’s an ambitious goal that would transform operations for nonprofits like Catholic Charities and the foundations that help feed the one in six Americans seeking food from nonprofits every year. Nonprofits and foundations have found reasons for optimism. They hope the conference will be a launching point for sweeping change.

By SARA HERSCHANDER of The Chronicle of Philanthropy Chronicle of Philanthropy

