Austria to launch checks at Slovak border to stop migrants

BERLIN (AP) — Austria says it will start checks at its border crossings with Slovakia following a similar decision by the Czech Republic. The government said Wednesday the new measure becomes effective at midnight. The Austrian Interior Ministry says the border controls are intended to prevent migrant-smugglers from using Austria as an alternative route once the Czech border controls take effect. Austria, the Czech Republic and Slovakia all belong to Europe’s Schengen travel zone, where residents of member nations typically can cross borders without presenting passports or visas. Schengen countries have adopted temporary border controls in the past for various reasons.

