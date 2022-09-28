Biden on ending hunger in US: ‘I know we can do this’

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says his administration’s goal of ending hunger in the U.S. by the end of the decade is ambitious but doable, if only the nation would work together. It was the president at his most optimistic, sketching out a future where no child in the U.S. would go hungry, and diet-related diseases would diminish because of better, healthier food alternatives and access to vast outdoor spaces. Biden says, “Everyone, everyone has an important role to play.” According to federal officials, some 10% of U.S. households in 2021 suffered food insecurity, meaning they were uncertain they could get enough food to feed themselves or their families.

By ASHRAF KHALIL and DARLENE SUPERVILLE Associated Press

