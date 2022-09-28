Network nightly newscasts morph, adapt for the streaming age

NEW YORK (AP) — For more than half a century, ABC, CBS and NBC have aired evening newscasts each weeknight on television. This fall, the competition has spread to another medium. With the launch of “CBS News Prime Time” with John Dickerson a few weeks ago, all three networks are now also streaming competing evening newscasts. NBC’s streamcast with Tom Llamas is celebrating its first anniversary, while Linsey Davis has been streaming a show on ABC for four years. Each network is taking different approaches to their programs, which last at least an hour and are streamed live starting at 7 p.m. Eastern. One mystery: it’s impossible to tell how many people are watching.

