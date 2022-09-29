Chloe goes for pared-down 1970s, riffing on disco in Paris
By THOMAS ADAMSON
AP Fashion Writer
PARIS (AP) — Chloe got almost ready-to-dance at Paris Fashion Week as designer Gabriela Hearst developed disco fever. She cracked open the strobe lighting, 1970s motifs and retro hair for a collection that while not exactly disco, was a very Hearst-for-Chloe version of it. Think pared down minimalist with occasional whooshes of dance floor. Also on Thursday, Shang Xia used razor-sharp silhouettes to continue the brand’s exploration of minimalism. The spring collection was delivered in pastel colors and accessorized with chunky platform wedges. Rick Owens, the indefatigable U.S. designer, brought a softer touch to his display of creature-couture as diaphanous white fur poked out of brace boots and voluminous 3-D sleeves were fashioned in pearly white.