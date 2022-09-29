In one tiny German town, nobody worries about energy bills

FELDHEIM, Germany (AP) — While Europeans watch their energy bills soar as the war in Ukraine drives up the price of natural gas, oil and electricity, the tiny German town of Feldheim has been energy self-sufficient for a decade. The village of 130 build solar panels, wind turbines and other ways to generate its own eco-friendly to keep the lights on and homes warm. It contrasts with Germany’s top-down approach toward ending fossil fuel use and achieving energy independence. Europe’s biggest economy still relies heavily on energy imports and more than half of its gross power production in the first half of this year was from fossil fuels and nuclear.

