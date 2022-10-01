Latvia’s election tests loyalties of ethnic-Russian voters

HELSINKI (AP) — Latvians are voting in a general election that has been influenced by neighboring Russia’s attack on Ukraine. Several polls showed the center-right New Unity party of Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins emerging as the top vote-getter with up to 20% support. Karins currently leads a four-party minority coalition. A total of 19 parties have over 1,800 candidates running in the election. Support for parties catering to the ethnic-Russian minority that makes up over 25% of Latvia’s 1.9 million population is expected to be mixed. One Moscow-friendly party that traditionally served as an umbrella for most of Latvia’s Russian-speaking voter saw its popularity plummet after it opposed the Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

