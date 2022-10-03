CDC drops traveler health notices for individual countries

WASHINGTON (AP) — The CDC is doing away with notices about the COVID-19 risk of visiting specific countries. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday that it’s dropping the notices because fewer countries are testing for the virus or reporting the number of COVID-19 cases. That makes it harder for CDC to judge the risk facing travelers. A CDC spokeswoman says the agency will only post a notice for an individual country if a situation such as a troubling new variant of the virus changes CDC travel recommendations for that country.

