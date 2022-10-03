EU, Israel hold high-level talks for first time in a decade

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union and Israel have held high-level talks for the first time in a decade. The Europeans are keen to press Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid on how to help bring about a two-state solution to Israel’s conflict with the Palestinians. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell says the EU wants “the resumption of a political process that can lead to a two-state solution and a comprehensive regional peace.” Lapid took part in Monday’s talks by videoconference.

