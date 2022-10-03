Sweden sends special diving vessel to area of pipeline leaks

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Sweden’s navy says it has sent a vessel capable of “advanced diving missions” to the Baltic Sea area where ruptured undersea pipelines leaked natural gas for days. The Swedish navy said Monday that the vessel is a submarine rescue ship. Russian President Vladimir Putin has accused the West of sabotaging Russia-built natural gas pipelines under the Baltic Sea to Germany. The United States and its allies vehemently deny the accusation. Undersea blasts last week damaged the pipelines off southern Sweden and Denmark and have led to huge methane leaks. The Danish and Swedish governments say that several hundred pounds of explosives was involved. The leaks occurred in international waters.

