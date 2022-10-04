Britain’s Wallace calls Ukraine war a ‘wakeup call’ for NATO

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Britain’s defense secretary says Russia’s war on Ukraine has been a “wake-up call” for NATO members. He said the war has made them realize that their militaries need to be better and invest more in defense. Ben Wallace said many nations in Europe became complacent after the collapse of the Soviet Union, and that Russian President Vladimir Putin has become “in a sense, a gift to NATO.” He spoke during a panel discussion Tuesday at the Warsaw Security Forum, a two-day gathering of trans-Atlantic leaders, security and defense experts. Among those at the conference Tuesday was Ukraine’s first lady, Olena Zelenska, who thanked Western officials for their support of her country.

