Report: Amazon freezes hiring on corporate retail division

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon is implementing a hiring freeze on the corporate side of its retail business for the rest of the year. The New York Times reported Tuesday the company informed recruiters that all open job postings for such roles will close, and new openings will be available next year. The report also said the company recommended phone interviews and other recruiting efforts be canceled. According to the report, some roles – such as field positions – will be exempt. In an email, Amazon spokesperson Brad Glasser said the company expects to adjust its hiring strategies. Glasser declined to say if Amazon was implementing the hiring freeze.

By The Associated Press

