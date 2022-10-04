Romania investigates leaks from Russian-owned company

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Authorities in Romania have opened a criminal investigation into suspected data leaks against four employees of the local branch of neighboring Serbia’s NIS Petrol. The company is majority-owned by Russia’s Gazprom Neft. Organized crime prosecutors said late Monday that police raided the company’s offices in the capital Bucharest and the western city of Timisoara along with the employees’ homes. No other details were immediately released. The Belgrade-based NIS told The Associated Press in an emailed statement on Tuesday that the company “adheres to the existing legal rules of countries where it conducts business.” Serbia’s president said “this has nothing to do with us.”

