Russian court fines TikTok for not deleting LGBT content

A Russian court has fined TikTok for failing to delete LGBT material in what is the country’s latest crackdown on Big Tech companies. The court in Moscow on Tuesday issued the $50,000 penalty to the short-video sharing platform, following a complaint by Russian regulators. TikTok, which is owned by China’s ByteDance Ltd., didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. The Russian government has been stepping up efforts to enforce greater control over the internet and social media. WhatsApp, Snapchat, Spotify and Tinder owner Match Group also have been hit by Russian fines this year.

By The Associated Press

