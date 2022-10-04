Schumer: Micron to bring microchip plant to upstate New York

NEW YORK (AP) — Micron, one of the world’s largest microchip manufacturers, is expected to open a semiconductor plant in New York, promising a $100 billion investment and a plant that could bring 50,000 jobs to the state. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer confirmed the company’s plan to The Associated Press after speaking to its leaders. Schumer, a New York Democrat, had pushed Micron’s CEO to consider upstate New York for his company’s factory. The announcement comes months after Congress passed the $280 billion CHIPS and Science Act, which set aside $52 billion to bolster the semiconductor industry. Companies like Micron manufacture the diminutive chips that power everything from smartphones to computers to automobiles.

