The AP Interview: Ukraine aims to restart occupied reactors

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The head of the company operating Europe’s largest nuclear plant says Ukraine is considering restarting the Russian-occupied facility to ensure its safety. Ukrainian state nuclear company Energoatom shut down the plant’s last reactors last month amid fears that fighting nearby could cause a radiation disaster. In an interview with The Associated Press on Tuesday, Energoatom President Petro Kotin said the company could restart two reactors within days to make sure the plant’s safety systems don’t freeze during the winter. The power plant sits within one of four Ukrainian regions that Russia has illegally claimed as its territory. The plant’s director was seized and blindfolded by Russian forces on his way home from work Friday,

By ADAM SCHRECK and HANNA ARHIROVA Associated Press

