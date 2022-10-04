UK’s Truss faces Conservative dissent amid policy U-turns

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Liz Truss should be celebrating her first month as Britain’s prime minister. Instead, she’s fighting for her job. Truss has spent her first Conservative Party conference as leader scrambling to reassure financial markets spooked by her government’s see-sawing economic pledges. She’s also seeking to restore her authority with a party that fears its chance of reelection is crumbling. Truss insisted Tuesday that she is leading “a listening government” that learns from its mistakes. But former Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said some lawmakers were mulling over whether to change their leader, and “the next 10 days is a critical period of time” for Truss.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.