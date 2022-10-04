UK’s Truss vows to listen as she reels from policy U-turns

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — British Prime Minister Liz Truss has insisted she is leading “a listening government” that learns from its mistakes. It’s the prime minister’s latest attempt to restore her shaky authority and reassure financial markets spooked by her government’s see-sawing economic pledges. Truss told the BBC that she and her ministers were determined to “reflect on how we could have done things better.” Truss’ four weeks in office have seen the pound plunge to record lows against the dollar and the opposition Labour Party surge to record highs in opinion polls. Now Truss also faces a battle with her Conservative Party. Some lawmakers are warning they will oppose any attempt to slash welfare benefits to help pay for lower taxes.

