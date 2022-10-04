US vows to supply green-fuel-laggard Japan with bioethanol

TOKYO (AP) — U.S. officials are touting bioethanol in Japan, which trails other nations on using the green fuel made from corn and other crops. The U.S. is a top grower of corn, and an embassy official said the U.S. would be “a reliable supplier” of bioethanol. Cooperation on biofuel between the U.S. and Japan is part of a larger partnership between President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in defense, technology and climate change. Japanese officials note the country has room to grow its efforts on green fuels and boosting their use will help attain its carbon neutral goals.

