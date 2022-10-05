Clarification: Airlines-Antitrust Lawsuit story

In a story published October 3, 2022, The Associated Press reported that a JetBlue executive testified to writing a text saying that a partnership with American Airlines “is dead.” The executive was referring to a consultant’s contract to audit the partnership, not on the deal itself, so the quote has been removed. Members who ran an Oct. 3 story headlined “American Airlines CEO defends JetBlue deal to federal judge” are asked to run this clarification.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.