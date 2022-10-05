Ethiopia turns over alleged people smuggler to Netherlands

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Ethiopia has turned over to Dutch judicial authorities a 38-year-old Eritrean man suspected of playing a leading role in a major international criminal network that smuggled Eritreans to the Netherlands. Prosecutors said Wednesday that the man is suspected of “large-scale smuggling of Eritreans from Africa to the Netherlands.” They said the migrants’ journeys were marked by “brutal violence” and risky sea crossings. Dutch prosecutors said their investigation included cooperation from Italy, Europol, Interpol and the International Criminal Court. The man, whose identity was not released, arrived in the Netherlands on Wednesday and was taken into custody.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.