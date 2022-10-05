OPEC+ weighs large oil cutback to boost sagging prices

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — A cut in oil production is on the table when OPEC oil-producing countries meet Wednesday. The OPEC+ alliance that includes Saudi Arabia and Russia is weighing a cut of a million barrels per day or more. The idea is to boost oil prices that have fallen from summer highs of over $100 to around $80 for U.S. crude. Higher prices would help OPEC+ member Russia, which will likely to have to lower prices to find new customers after a European ban goes into effect. A cut could mean higher pump prices for U.S. drivers. Gasoline prices have fallen from record highs this summer but have started to tick back up.

