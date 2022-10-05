Spain, Germany discuss energy crisis before EU summit

MADRID (AP) — Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has hosted German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, two days before a European Union summit to discuss Europe’s energy crisis derived from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The EU summit in Prague on Friday will likely include discussions on Germany’s plan to subsidize gas prices for its consumers and businesses, a move that has raised questions from France and Italy. Sánchez said that he “empathizes” with Germany due to its pressing need to find alternatives to Russian gas and oil, while adding that the EU should find common solutions. Scholz reiterated his support for Spain’s push to build a new gas pipeline with France that French president Emmanuel Macron has dismissed as unnecessary.

