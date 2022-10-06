Europe hails united stand over Russia’s war in Ukraine

PRAGUE (AP) — The leaders of 44 European countries are hailing their united stand against Russia’s war on Ukraine as the conflict fuels an energy crisis and high inflation. The inaugural summit of the European Political Community involves the 27 European Union member countries, aspiring partners in the Balkans and Eastern Europe and as well as neighbors like Britain and Turkey. Russia is the one major European power not invited along with its major supporter in the war Belarus. Thursday’s gathering in Prague provided an opportunity for several side meetings. The leaders of Turkey and Armenia met face-to-face for the first time since agreeing last year to mend their bitter relations. The UK, France and the Netherlands held talks on migration.

By LORNE COOK, KAREL JANICEK and SYLVIE CORBET Associated Press

