JetBlue bid for Spirit wins support from 2 advisory firms

JetBlue’s $3.8 billion bid to buy Spirit Airlines is getting a boost. The deal has been endorsed by two firms that advise major investors on how to vote: Institutional Shareholder Services and Glass Lewis. Spirit shareholders are scheduled to vote on the JetBlue offer on Oct. 19. If shareholders vote yes, the main remaining hurdle to the deal will be the U.S. Justice Department. The government is reviewing JetBlue’s offer to buy Spirit for possible antitrust concerns.

By The Associated Press

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.