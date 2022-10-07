No summit breakthrough, EU struggles with gas price cap plan

PRAGUE (AP) — European Union leaders are struggling to bridge significant differences over a natural gas price cap as winter approaches and Russia’s war on Ukraine fuels an energy crisis. It’s hoped that a price cap will contain a crisis that is driving up prices for consumers and businesses. Russia has tightened the gas taps as European governments support Ukraine with weapons and money. Yet an EU leaders summit in Prague on Friday didn’t produce a breakthrough on the gas cap. Standing in the way of an agreement was the simple fact that each EU member country depends on different energy sources and suppliers. The leaders hope to make more progress when they meet again on Oct. 20-21.

By LORNE COOK, KAREL JANICEK and SYLVIE CORBET Associated Press

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.