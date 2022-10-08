Death toll rises to 9 in blast at gas station in Ireland
LONDON (AP) — Authorities say the death toll in an explosion at a gas station in a small village in northwest Ireland has risen to nine. Two more fatalities were confirmed on Saturday as emergency workers combed piles of rubble for more victims. Eight people are in hospitals and several people are unaccounted for after a blast tore through the Applegreen service station in Creeslough in County Donegal on Friday. Emergency responders from Ireland and neighboring Northern Ireland are involved in the search and rescue operation. Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin said it was one of the “darkest of days for Donegal and the entire country.”