China imposes lockdowns as COVID-19 surges after holiday
BEIJING (AP) — Chinese cities are imposing fresh lockdowns and travel restrictions after the number of new daily COVID-19 cases tripled during a weeklong holiday, ahead of a major Communist Party meeting in Beijing next week. The latest lockdown started Monday in Fenyang city in northern China’s Shanxi province after a preliminary positive case was found in citywide testing the day before. The capital of the nearby Inner Mongolia region announced that outside vehicles and passengers would be prohibited from entering the city starting Tuesday. China is one of the few places in the world still resorting to harsh measures to keep the disease from spreading.