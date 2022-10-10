German expert panel proposes 2-stage gas price subsidy

BERLIN (AP) — A government-appointed expert panel is proposing a two-stage system for distributing up to $195 billion in subsidies Germany has announced to ease the strain of high energy prices. The panel suggested that the state take on the cost of natural gas customers’ monthly bill in December, followed by a price subsidy for part of their consumption starting next spring. Many European countries have proposed similar subsidies on fossil fuels, prices for which have increased sharply worldwide in the wake of Russia’s attack on Ukraine. But some of Germany’s neighbors have criticized the huge sum Berlin is setting aside, arguing that it will price others out of the market.

