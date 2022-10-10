Twitter, Instagram block Kanye West over antisemitic posts

NEW YORK (AP) — Kanye West is once again embroiled in controversy. The rapper who is legally known as Ye made antisemitic posts on Twitter and Instagram and the social networks locked his accounts. Spokespersons for Twitter and for Instagram parent Meta said on Sunday that Ye posted messages that violated their policies. According to internet archive records, Ye said on Twitter he would soon go “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE.” The social media lockouts cap a whirlwind week for Ye, even by his standards. Among other things, he was harshly criticized for wearing a “White Lives Matter” T-shirt to his collection at Paris Fashion Week. Representatives for Ye did not return requests for comment.

By The Associated Press

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.