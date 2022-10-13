Amazon’s holiday sales event sees lower sales, group says

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon said Thursday its Prime members ordered more than 100 million items during a sales event this week that analysts are expecting to be a bellwether for the holiday shopping season. As expected, the company did not share sales figures from the discount event. Still, some third-party estimates offer clues. The data group Numerator says the average order size during Amazon’s two-day sales event on Tuesday and Wednesday clocked in at $46.68. That’s $13 less than what it was during Amazon’s Prime Day event in July. Major retailers are offering more discounts for the holiday shopping season. But consumers are still generally paying more due to high inflation.

