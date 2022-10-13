Indonesia launches its first home-grown COVID-19 vaccines

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia’s leader has launched the country’s first home-grown COVID-19 shot. President Joko Widodo announced that IndoVac includes primary series vaccines, boosters and vaccines for children. During an unveiling ceremony, 15 residents who had not received any COVID-19 vaccine got their first IndoVac jabs. Indonesia’s Food and Drug Authority greenlighted emergency use authorization of IndoVac in September, with an efficacy above 80% after two shots. The country’s highest Islamic body has concluded the vaccine is fit for consumption by Muslims. Indonesia is the world’s most populous Muslim nation. IndoVac is made by inserting the genetic code for the antigen into yeast cells.

