At least 2 dead, 20 hurt after blast in Turkish coal mine

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — The Turkish health minister says an explosion inside a coal mine in northern Turkey has killed two miners and injured at least 20. The cause of Friday’s blast in the state-owned mine in Amasra, in the Black Sea coastal province of Bartin was under investigation. Amasra’s mayor said there were 87 people inside the mine at the time of the explosion. There were conflicting reports on the number of people still trapped. In Turkey’s worst mine disaster, a total of 301 people died in 2014 in a fire inside a coal mine in the town of Soma, in western Turkey.

