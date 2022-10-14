JPMorgan profits fall; bank stores cash for coming downturn

NEW YORK (AP) — JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s third quarter profits fell by 17% from a year earlier, as the bank set aside roughly a billion dollars to cover potential losses in what CEO Jamie Dimon has said a could be a recession in six to nine months. While the bank grew revenue and loans in the quarter, any additional profits the bank made this quarter compared to last quarter were erased by credit losses. The bank added $937 million to its loan-loss reserves, which is money banks set aside to cover potentially bad loans, in what the bank said reflects “updates to the Firm’s macroeconomic scenarios.” The bank also charged off roughly $700 million in loans, up sharply from a year earlier.

