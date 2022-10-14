UnitedHealth 3Q results top Street, raises full-year outlook

UnitedHealth Group beat Wall Street’s expectations for the third quarter and hiked its 2022 forecast. The health care giant’s profit totaled $5.26 billion, or $5.55 per share, helped by growth at Optum and its namesake business. Results adjusted for one-time items totaled $5.79 per share on $80.89 billion in revenue, UnitedHealth said Friday. Analysts forecast earnings of $5.45 per share on $80.72 billion in revenue, according to Zacks Investment Research.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.