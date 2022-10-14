UnitedHealth ups expectations for the year after strong Q3

UnitedHealth trumped third-quarter expectations and hiked its 2022 forecast again as one of the largest U.S. health insurance providers moved deeper into delivering care. The health care giant said Friday that it booked 17% revenue growth from its Optum segment, which runs doctors offices and clinics as well as one of the country’s biggest pharmacy benefit management operations. That helped UnitedHealth’s bottom line soar nearly 29% to $5.26 billion in the quarter. Total revenue grew about 12% to $80.89 billion. The company’s total health insurance enrollment grew 2% compared to last year on gains in Medicaid and Medicare Advantage coverage.

