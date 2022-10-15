Meloni vs Berlusconi — allies get nasty in power plays

ROME (AP) — The resounding victory by far-right leader Giorgia Meloni in last month’s Italian election isn’t sitting well with Silvio Berlusconi. The former three-time conservative premier is four decades her senior and fancies himself the elder statesman of Italy’s political right. Meloni is expected to be asked next week by Italy’s president to try to create a ruling coalition with campaign allies Berlusconi and right-wing leader Matteo Salvini and become premier. But long-simmering tensions among the allies have turned nasty in public in recent days. Meloni says she’s determined to form a government with her allies and won’t be deterred by posturing.

