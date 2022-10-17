Russian warplane crashes in Sea of Azov port city

MOSCOW (AP) — The Russian military says one of its warplanes crashed in the port of Yeysk on the Sea of Azov after experiencing engine failure. The Russian Defense Ministry said that a Su-34 bomber crashed into a residential area in Yeysk and caused a fire on Monday. The ministry said that the crash resulted from engine failure on takeoff. The ministry said both crewmembers bailed out safely, but the plane crashed into a residential area, causing a fire as tons of fuel exploded on impact. Local authorities said that the massive blaze engulfed several floors of an apartment building and at least 15 apartments were affected. They had no immediate information about casualties.

