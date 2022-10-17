Turkey, Greece trade accusations over 92 naked migrants

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey and Greece have traded accusations 92 migrants who were found naked at their joint border. The mutual recrimination on Monday came a day after the United Nations called for an investigation into Friday’s incident. Greece’s migration minister tweeted a photo of the migrants on Saturday. He accused Turkey of pushing them into Greece. That prompted Turkey to accuse Greece of engaging in “fake news.” Turkey’s foreign minister on Monday again rejected the allegation and accused Athens of “shameless and reckless” behavior. He also took aim at European Union nations. He accused them of encouraging EU-member Greece to “slander” Turkey. The Greek government’s spokesman charged that Turkey was “continuing to openly instrumentalize migrants.”

