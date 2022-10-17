UK Treasury chief in position of power as PM Truss struggles

LONDON (AP) — As British Prime Minister Liz Truss struggles to retain her authority, one man is seen to be in the real position of power to restore order and credibility to the Conservative government and limit the damage caused by Truss’ economic plans. Jeremy Hunt, Britain’s new Treasury chief, on Monday sought to calm jittery markets and angry Conservative lawmakers as he announced he was reversing the bulk of Truss’ tax-cutting economic stimulus package. Hunt, 55, on Friday became the U.K.’s fourth Treasury chief this year. It’s a return to power for a man who twice ran unsuccessfully to lead the Conservative Party. Hunt, a centrist, has served in top government posts before, including foreign secretary and health secretary.

