Millennial Money: When Pinching Pennies Isn’t Enough

Millions of Americans deal with food, housing and general financial insecurity every year. Getting help can be tedious and time consuming, especially if you’re facing language barriers, don’t have reliable internet access or simply don’t have the bandwidth because you’re caring and providing for your family. Nonprofit organizations like 211.org and the National Low Income Housing Coalition can help you navigate the maze of local, state and federal programs available. And financial counselors can teach you to budget and prioritize whatever money is coming in — and help you find ways to fill in the gaps as you work to get closer to financial security.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.