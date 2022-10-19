Italy’s Meloni issues warning to Berlusconi over Putin ties

ROME (AP) — Italy’s presumed next premier, Giorgia Meloni, has issued a stark warning to Silvio Berlusconi that he risked losing influence in any new government over his friendship with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Meloni was responding to comments by Berlusconi to his Forza Italia lawmakers this week that were recorded and released by the LaPresse news agency. In them, the three-time premier boasted of having re-established contact with Putin and exchanged gifts over his recent 86th birthday. Berlusconi’s comments added to the political upheaval in Italy as Meloni tries to put together a Cabinet. She is expected to get a mandate to form Italy’s next government as early as the end of the week.

